4 injured in roof collapse at Mt. Juliet home under construction

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four workers were hurt Wednesday morning after a roof collapsed in Mt Juliet.

It happened at a home under construction on Vanner Road around 10 a.m.

Police said three of the workers was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center. They were all listed in stable condition.

The fourth worker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Their condition was not immediately known.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency is assisting.



