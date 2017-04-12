2 Oakland High School students accepted to Ivy League schools

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Not one, but two Oakland High School students have been accepted into Ivy League schools.

Seniors Olivia Zietz and Alvin Synarong were both accepted into Ivy League schools for the upcoming fall semester.

Alvin has been accepted to Princeton and Olivia has been accepted to University of Pennsylvania.

News 2 asked both students how they got they news they had been accepted.

“I was actually at a scholars weekend for another school. I was so nervous and I checked my phone that evening after I had been out for a few hours, I thought there was no chance I was going to get in and I checked it and I did get in! I started jumping up and down was really excited and I called my parents,” said Olivia.

“I heard back March 30th as well, I knew the time was 5 o’clock, but I’m usually pessimistic about these kind of things so I waited a good 30 to 40 minutes to open my email,” said Alvin.