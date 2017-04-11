Police: Man runs from traffic stop, hides in Mt. Juliet garage

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in Mt. Juliet Tuesday afternoon after police say he ran from a traffic stop and hid in a garage.

Lt. Tyler Chandler said the situation began at 12:20 p.m. when an officer saw the driver of a BMW travelling 20 miles per hour over the speed limit on Old Lebanon Dirt Road.

When the officer attempted to stop the driver, the man reportedly pulled down a long driveway, got out his car, and ran into a detached three-car garage.

The officer held the perimeter and called for back up. At that time, three other people—none of whom were the driver—ran out of the garage.

The officer maintained the perimeter until more law enforcement arrived. They attempted to talk the driver out of the garage using a PA system. A crisis negotiation team threw him a phone and attempted to talk him out once again.

After the driver wouldn’t leave the garage, a special ops team with the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded and went inside with the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Authorities couldn’t find the driver during their first search but located him hiding in the ceiling of the upstairs loft area. Lt. Chandler said he was “hidden very well.”

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody. It’s unclear how long the situation lasted.

Police say he’ll likely also face drug charges as what appears to be cocaine was found inside the car he was driving.

It’s not yet known exactly what charges the man will face. The investigation is ongoing.