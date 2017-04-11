Pet of the Week for April 10, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Zeus, 5 years:

My name is Zeus! I’m a smart, gentle, and very sweet boy. I have a pretty impressive resume: I’m familiar with crate and potty training, and I also know basic commands like sit, down, and come. I’m patiently waiting on my forever home so I can show off these impressive skills! Come down to MACC and see for yourself!

Penny, 8 months:

I’m Penny! I’m a young playful pup who is ready to give you a lifetime of love! I have lived with both dogs and cats before, so I wouldn’t mind sharing my humans. I’ve been a bit nervous here at the shelter and am so ready to leave! Won’t you come to MACC to see that I’m the real deal?

Sawyer, 3 years:

I’m Sawyer, and I’ve been at the shelter for about 3 weeks, which (in my humble opinion) is plenty of time! I love to play outside and go on walkies, even with other dogs! At the end of the day I have no problem being a couch potato when we’re tired from our adventures. Please come to MACC and give me a visit!

Sassy, 3 years:

My name is Sassy. I am shy and nervous at first, my personality and sass comes to life when I spend some time with you (and you give me treats and rubs of course). All of this sassiness can’t be contained at the shelter! I need a forever home where we can be sassy together! Won’t you come to MACC to see if you are the one for me?

Benny, 2 years:

Benny here, and I hear you’re looking for the most amazing cat ever! Well look no further because I have arrived at MACC and all you need to do is come visit me. It’s even okay if you have other cats and/or children because I love everyone! Let me love you too!

