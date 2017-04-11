Nashville Sounds ready for home opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Sounds are ready to play their home opener against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at First Tennessee Park Tuesday night.

Batting practice wrapped up around 4:30 p.m. and many players said it’s a good feeling to be back on the field.

“Home opener is huge for a tram and for us to start here in the middle of the week and so much fan support here, especially us being a new team here. You know this is going on our third year here in Nashville with the Oakland A’s ownership and so it’s huge for us. This is a great time, great city and even better stadium and fans,” catcher Bruce Maxwell said.

Despite rain showers, the game is still set to begin on schedule at 6:35 p.m.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry will throw out the first pitch.