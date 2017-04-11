Middle Tennessee football schedules Iowa in 2019

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee football agreed Tuesday to play at Iowa in 2019 for a whopping $1.55 million.

The Blue Raiders play the Hawkeyes for the first time in school history in Des Moines on Sept. 28 of 2019.

Iowa went 8-5 last season with a win over No. 2-ranked Michigan while competing against Florida in the Outback Bowl.

Hawkeye Kirk Ferentz has been the head coach for 18 years and ranks second nationally for longest-tenured head coaches, while the Blue Raiders’ Rick Stockstill is seventh on the list.

Middle Tennessee has played the Big Ten six times during its history. The Blue Raiders have faced Illinois three times, Minnesota twice and Purdue once.

The Blue Raiders will also host Duke in 2019 on Sept. 14.