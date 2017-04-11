Metro police looking for suspect after pawn shop burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a burglary suspect that stole items from a pawn shop.

The burglary happened at Music City Pawn on Nolensville Pike at 11:45 p.m.

Metro police said the man got into the store by breaking through the front door. Neither the owner nor the police have said what was taken.

This is not the first time the pawn shop owner has dealt with theft.

He told News 2 he owns several pawn shops in the area and once had a car ram into the front of his store in Hermitage before two men stole airsoft guns.

He also said he owns a pawn shop in Franklin that was broken into earlier this year.