Metro police investigate shooting in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after shots were fired in the Gulch Tuesday afternoon.

Two cars were reportedly involved in the 2:30 p.m. shooting that took place in the parking lot across from Bar Louie off 12th Avenue South.

Police told News 2 a black SUV fired shots at a sedan. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

When authorities arrived, both vehicles were gone. It’s not clear if anyone was shot at this time.

Further details weren’t immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

