Memorial now marks spots where Fort Campbell soldier’s body found

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A permanent memorial now marks the location where the body of murdered Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine was found in Robertson County.

A vigil was held near the I-24 on-ramp Tuesday, mere hours after the two soldiers accused of murdering her appeared in court.

McClaine’s family flew in from California for the hearing. They were also at the vigil.

“It’s nice to know that she will never be forgotten,” said Shadow’s mom London Wegrzyn. “It restores my faith a bit. There are still people who care. Even people who didn’t know her or never met her.”

Shawn Colvo never knew Shadow McClaine but had a cross and plaque made for her.

“My husband was a veteran. She served her country and she didn’t deserve to die like this,” Colvo told News 2. “Anytime anybody drives by here we don’t want her to ever be forgotten.”

The vigil was held after Shadow’s ex-husband and his friend appeared in a Fort Campbell courtroom. The soldiers are accused of murdering Shadow.

“I didn’t really take my eyes off of them,” Wegryzn said. “Neither of them looked me straight in the eye either.”

Like the memorial, Shadow’s mom says she will be a constant, too, in the courtroom.

“I’m not going anywhere until she has the justice that she deserves,” she said.

The judge will now decide if there’s probable cause to move forward with the case but that could take weeks.

While no future court date has been set, Wergryzn says she will fly in from California for each court appearance.

