Man wanted for throwing food at women inside Murfreesboro Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are looking for a man that was accused of throwing plates of food at a woman inside a Waffle House.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Waffle House on South Rutherford Boulevard.

According to a police report from the Murfreesboro Police, witnesses said the suspect was intoxicated.

The man reportedly accused a woman of stealing money and started yelling at her. While yelling, he threw two plates of food at her.

The food hit a second woman in the back, shoulder and face. She was not hurt.

Police said they’re now looking for a black man that is about 6’5 and 250 pounds.

Witnesses said the man drove off in a white Chevy Camaro with black or blue pinstripes. The car also had lights in the grille and custom wheels.

Once the man is found he will face assault charges.