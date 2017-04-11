Man accused of raping woman at Belmont-area apartment appears in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of entering a Belmont apartment and raping a woman made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Jason Williams, the alleged rapist, sat in the courtroom as the victim took the stand, describing in detail what she says happened.

The victim said she was woken up by a man saying her name.

Williams then allegedly sexually assaulted her. The victim said, “There was the fear that I wouldn’t survive.”

