Jared Plusnick

Jared Plushnick started at WKRN in April 2017 and can be seen each weekday morning from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., as well as on News 2 at 11 a.m.

Jared graduated with a degree in Meteorology from Penn State University and holds the highest seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society a CBM (Certified Broadcast Meteorologist).

Prior to working with WKRN, Jared was a meteorologist and storm chaser with KVUE in Austin, Texas. While there, he covered tornadoes, historic flood events, ice storms and hurricanes.

Snow is no stranger, as two years in Maine at WABI-TV brought a surplus of blizzards. Even one storm hit on April 1st….no fooling. The storm generated 18 inches of heavy, wet snow.

Additionally, Jared served as Chief Meteorologist with KAGS-TV and helped to create the NBC affiliate from the ground up. While still in college, he started his broadcast career with AccuWeather.

About he and his wife moving to Nashville, Jared said, “Moving to Nashville was an easy decision. Not only is WKRN an amazing station, but our weather team is top notch. We are dedicated to give you the most accurate forecast and keep you safe during severe weather. Yes, the food and music scene is a huge draw. My wife is thrilled to live here, as well as my cat Muffin. If you ever see me around town, make sure to say hi. Let’s connect on social media and have some fun each day on Good Morning Nashville.”

