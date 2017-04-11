FBI, TBI investigate Fentress County Sheriff’s Office

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The United States Department of Justice confirms the federal and Tennessee bureaus of investigation are investigating the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office.

The Memphis division of the FBI says it is investigating allegations of impropriety at the sheriff’s office and the jail.

David Boling, information officer for the United States Attorney’s Office, said he cannot provide any further information at this time.

TBI Spokesman Josh Devine also confirmed the state bureau of investigation was investigating the sheriff’s office but could not confirm details.

No further information is available at this time.