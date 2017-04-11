Conservative reps decry Tennessee immigrant tuition bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ahead of an expected committee vote, several conservative Tennessee representatives are decrying a push by fellow Republicans to offer in-state tuition rates to public college students whose parents brought them to the country illegally.

At a news conference Monday, Republican Rep. Judd Matheny of Tullahoma led more than a dozen lawmakers in contending that state taxpayer money shouldn’t be spent on tuition breaks for students here illegally or under temporary status through an order by former President Barack Obama.

The bill by Republican Rep. Mark White of Memphis is scheduled for a vote Tuesday in the House Education Administration & Planning Committee.

White says the students didn’t choose to enter the United States at a young age, and they’re victimized by federal inaction.

Twenty other states allow the in-state tuition.