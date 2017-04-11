Toddler dies after South Knoxville apartment complex fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A child died and one person was injured after a fire at a South Knoxville apartment complex Monday night.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran said an adult woman and a 3-year-old were found unconscious inside.

The two were given medical attention for severe smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital. It was later announced that the child passed away.

The fire was reported around 10:48 p.m. at One South Place Apartments at 1321 Bertie Rand Street. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the three-story, 24 unit apartment building.

Thirty-eight residents were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was brought under control at 11:23 p.m. The cause is still unknown.

The Knoxville Fire Department said its chaplain was on the scene.