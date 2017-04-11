Anti-bullying activist Lizzie Velasquez speaks at Brentwood Academy

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Well-known motivational speaker and anti-bullying activist Lizzie Velasquez spoke to students and parents in Brentwood Tuesday night.

Velasquez was born with an extremely rare condition that prevents her from gaining weight. She stands at 5-foot-2and weighs just over 60 pounds.

Her appearance has made her the target of bullying and cyberbullying.

One day, when Velasquez was in high school, she saw a video on YouTube that featured her. The headline was ‘The World’s Ugliest Woman.’

“There were over four million people who saw it and thousands of comments,” said Velasquez. “It was one of the biggest turning points in my life.”

Velasquez has dedicated her life to being an anti-bullying activist.

She travels the world as a motivational speaker, has written four books, and has appeared on national TV multiple times.

A few years ago, Velasquez gave a hugely popular TEDx talk.

Now, she’s sharing her story in a new documentary, “A Brave Heart: The Lizzy Velasquez Story.”

“People can see it and say, ‘I’ve been through that. I know what that’s like,’” Velasquez said. “And see there’s a light on the other side of being bullied.”

That film was shown at Brentwood Academy Tuesday night. Velasquez appeared for a Q&A session after the screening.

Brentwood Academy senior Holland Jones was there with her family.

“I think it’s cool how she took the bullying a different way than a lot of people do,” said Jones. “And she was able to use it more as encouragement for her life.”