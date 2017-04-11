40 lbs of pot seized during Interstate 40 traffic stop

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested after 40 pounds of pot were discovered inside a car during a traffic stop.

It happened after an officer stopped a silver Honda Accord for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A K-9 unit arrived to assist with the stop when the dog alerted to the presence of drugs, according to a press release.

During a search, officers reportedly found over 40 pounds of weed store in trash bags.

The driver, Eugenio Alatorre, 19, and his passenger, Omar Alatorre, 26, were arrested and transported to the Wilson County jail where they await drug charges.