3 arrested as Cheatham County drug agents crack down on parking lots

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County deputies call it a health epidemic. We’re talking about the opioid addiction is fueling crime and unsafe behavior, often times in very public places.

Drug agents routinely set up in shopping center parking lots. Sadly, they know addicts will shoot up anywhere as soon as they get their hands on drugs.

This is how three people were arrested at a popular Pleasant View shopping center on Ren Mar Center Drive.

According to the arrest report, they were in a small car injecting medicine prescribed to treat opioid addiction. Officers told News 2 the woman was using a bra to tie off her arm and shoot up the drug.

“That’s a person who is in bad shape, who is heavily addicted to this drug,” said Lt. Shannon Heflin.

A local mother-of-two told News 2 she takes her children there to shop frequently.

“So that is pretty scary,” Amanda Binkley said. “It is sad. I feel bad for the people caught up in it; they can’t stop.”

Lt. Heflin said it’s dangerous when you have needles that can be left in the parking lots where kids can get into them.

“There can be weapons brought to a deal in a parking lot, and then you are looking at a person injecting themselves and now they are high in the parking lot, and they are going to drive off putting a lot of innocent people’s lives in danger,” the lieutenant said.

Click here to read more on Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis.