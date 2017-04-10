Tennessee Titans release 2017 preseason schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced their 2017 preseason schedule Monday afternoon.

The Nashville team will open their preseason with a road contest against the New York Jets the weekend of August 10.

In week two, the Titans will return home for a game against Carolina the weekend of August 17.

In week three, the Titans will take on Chicago on August 27 in a national television game at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans finish out the preseason at Kansas City.

Three of the four games will be aired on News 2.

Final dates and times will be announced over the next month.