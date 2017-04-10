Shadow McClaine’s family attends preliminary hearing involving soldier’s murder case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Soldier Shadow McClaine’s family is in Fort Campbell Monday for a preliminary hearing involving her murder.

McClaine’s ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson are charged with premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, and kidnapping in violation of the uniform code of military’s justice.

Additionally, Williams-McCray is charged with rape by force and obstruction of justice. According to military officials, the rape by force charge is in connection with an incident that predates McClaine’s disappearance.

PFC McClaine disappeared on September 2, 2016. Her car was found two days later in Nashville and her body was later found in January.

Monday’s preliminary hearing is being heard by Officer Lt. Col. James Ewing on post at Fort Campbell.

At the end of the hearing, the preliminary hearing officer will make a recommendation to Commanding General MG Andrew P. Poppas. The recommendation will be whether or not send the charges for a general court martial.

Both Williams-McCray and Robinson could face the death penalty for the charge of premeditated murder against them.

During Monday’s hearing, military defense attorney’s, along with civilian attorneys, argued that they have not received enough of the government’s evidence to mount an effective defense.

Sunday, Williams-McCray’s attorney filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing. A decision on the motion was deferred until after the government’s case rested.

The hearing took a recess for lunch before taking up the defense motion for continuance and motion to call witnesses. The hearing is scheduled to resume at 12:30 p.m. and is expected to take the rest of the day and could continue on Tuesday.

Government prosecutors said they will not call witnesses for the preliminary hearing, according to the preliminary hearing officer.

