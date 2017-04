NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic incident earlier Monday.

Police are in the area of Old Matthews Road, across the street from Haynes Middle School in North Nashville.

Air One is assisting in the search for the man, whose identity has not been released.

Haynes Middle School was placed on a lockdown earlier this afternoon and students were dismissed from the back of the building at 2:45 p.m.