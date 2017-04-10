Police investigating shooting after single car crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are trying to piece together evidence after a crashed car was found to have two bullet holes in it.

The crash happened on Interstate 24 near Shelby Avenue just before Midnight.

When officers got to the abandoned car they found two bullet holes and blood on the car.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car was picked up and taken away by someone.

That driver then turned up at Summit Hospital with graze wounds.

Police have said the shooting could have happened at Kung Fu Saloon on Division Street in Midtown.