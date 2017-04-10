Part of Interstate 65 blocked north of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was hurt in a crash involving several vehicles on I-65 north of downtown Nashville.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Interstate 65 at Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Though the cause of the crash has not been determined, it did involve at least three cars and two tractor trailers.

The crash started when, according to a person involved in the crash, one of the cars was hit in the rear. When that car came to a stop, two other vehicles ran into it.

The interstate was shut down, but one lane is currently open.

TDOT expects all lanes to be open by 7:00 a.m.