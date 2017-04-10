Nashville’s minority caucus meets with city’s police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chief of Police Steve Anderson met Monday with members of the Metro Council Minority Caucus.

The group discussed community-police relations in Nashville.

It’s the first time the Metro Minority Caucus has been able to sit down face-to-face with the chief since the deadly shooting of a black man by a Metro officer in February.

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed Feb. 10 by an officer after a traffic stop in the Cayce Homes public housing development. Police said Clemmons fled after the traffic stop and had a gun during an altercation.

Chief Anderson is asking for funding for more police officers next year, some of which would go to community-oriented policing.

Twenty-two officers would be assigned to a walking detail to interact with neighbors in some communities.

“I think we can show how successful it can be,” said Chief Anderson. “A hands-on, so to speak, approach to the community. Getting to know everybody, and building up the confidence of the whole police department.”

The group also discussed the issue of diversity in the department, which currently consists of roughly 11 percent African-Americans. That’s compared to the African-American population of Nashville, which is roughly 27 percent.

“We, as a city, can do better than that,” Anderson said. “But we need everybody’s help in recruiting.”

Anderson says a new police training academy will begin in July. The department is still taking applications for that class.