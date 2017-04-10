Nashville woman dies in drowning accident on Center Hill Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has died in a drowning accident on Center Hill Lake.

Authorities from Deklab and Putnam County rescue squads were called to the report of a missing person at Hurricane at 9:30 Sunday morning.

Officials were looking for 35-year-old Aimee McCray from Nashville.

McCray and her friends had reportedly spent the evening prior on a houseboat, according to a release from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Members of the DeKalb County Rescue Squad found McCray’s body near the boat dock after 3 p.m.

The TWRA says the accident is still under investigation.