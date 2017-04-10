Monday marks 4 weeks since Elizabeth Thomas disappeared

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday marks four weeks since missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher disappeared from Maury County.

Thomas was dropped off at a Shoney’s restaurant in Columbia by a friend on the morning of March 13.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the teen the next day and it is believed she is with 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

The pair has only been spotted one time, on March 15, at an Oklahoma Walmart since they vanished.

Cummins has since been added to the state’s “Most Wanted” list.

Since their disappearance, the TBI has received more than 1,400 tips. The agency said it is committed to bringing Thomas home to her family.

“This is not television and everything cannot be solved in 24 or 48 hours. The key is you stay with it and you follow the leads where they take you and eventually you will come to a good conclusion and closure will be given to whatever case you’re in,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn said, adding, “We’ll just continue to follow leads as they come in.”

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female with hazel eyes who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they were still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

