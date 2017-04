NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph will give his first “State of Schools” address Monday.

Dr. Joseph is expected to unveil the district’s new direction, budget priorities, and a plan for the future.

The address starts at 10 a.m. in the auditorium at Creswell Middle Prep School of the Arts in Bordeaux.

Mayor Megan Barry as well as a number of city and state school officials are expected to be in attendance.

News 2 will carry the address live at WKRN.com/live.