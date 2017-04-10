Man accused in fatal shooting outside East Nashville apartment arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning two days after a fatal shooting at an East Nashville apartment building.

It happened after a fight on South Seventh Street at the Edgefield Apartments around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Upon their arrival, 21-year-old Robert Westmoreland IV was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyrone Dunlap was taken into custody Monday morning on a murder warrant.

Police said Dunlap was convicted of second-degree murder in 1988. He also has prior convictions for felony possession of a weapon and drug possession.