NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three adults were displaced from their home Monday night after a fire in East Nashville.

It happened in the 2700 block of Bullock Avenue before 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames. Emergency personnel thought someone might be inside but learned she wasn’t home

No one was injured but the house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.