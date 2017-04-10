Haslam family hosts annual Easter egg roll at governor’s mansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Haslam and his wife, Crissy, hosted their seventh annual Easter egg roll on Monday.

Around 50 children from Nashville Head Start participated in the event at the governor’s mansion and had the chance to play relay games, listen to music and get their faces painted.

The Haslams also spent time reading to the children to help promote literacy.

“We always include reading as a part of the Easter egg roll and I’m not sure that everybody would expect that, but it’s so important to us that they understand the importance of loving to read and the importance of books, so I wanted them to see the governor reading to them,” Crissy Haslam said.

She added, ” And I always want to make that a part of the Easter egg roll and because that’s just something here in Tennessee we’re working on. Early literacy, and these four-year-olds need to know that.”

Tennessee’s First Lady said her favorite part of the day was seeing the children having a good time learning.