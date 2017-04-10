Could this be the year the Predators bring home the Stanley Cup?

NASSHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, the Nashville Predators prepared for another run in the playoffs as they take on a rival for the first round.

Once again, they’re going head-to-head with the Chicago Blackhawks.

This year marks the 10th time the Preds have made the playoffs and the third since 2010 the teams have met.

One thing is certain emotions will run high, especially among the fans.

“No matter what, if we play their building or our building, there’s a ton of fans from, from both teams, and it draws a lot of fans. And so, I think in that sense it creates a lot of emotions and it is, it is a bit of a rivalry,” said Pekka Rinne.

Game 1 is Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the United Center in Chicago. Visit Cory Curtis’ Facebook page for the full schedule.