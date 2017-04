NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old high student was charged Monday after an unloaded gun was discovered on school property.

According to a release, a maintenance crew found the .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a towel under the bleachers at Pearl Cohn High School’s football field.

The 10th grade student was identified after school personnel reviewed surveillance video.

The teen told police he took the gun from another student who had allegedly hidden it in a nearby alley.