West End apartment building evacuated for fire on roof

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire on the roof of a West End area high-rise apartment building led to an evacuation of the building early Sunday morning.

It happened at Acklen West End on Acklen Park Drive around 12:30 a.m.

A resident pulled the fire alarm after noticing a small fire on the roof of the building, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. No one was injured and no units were damaged.

Residents were evacuated and waited over an hour to be let back inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation though fire officials told News 2 a paper lantern was found on the roof.

No additional information was immediately released.