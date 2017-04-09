TDOC makes unannounced visits to check in on sex offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of sex offenders got unannounced visits over the weekend from officers with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

It’s called Operation Clean Sweep.

Unlike Operation Blackout, the Halloween sweep that TDOC conducts each year, offenders do not know officers are coming.

Once at the residence, they search inside and outside of the offenders’ homes.

“We actually go into the home, let them know the reasons why we are there. We are doing a residence search of the inside and outside of your home as well as anything on the outside; out buildings, vehicles, letting them know that we are there to make sure that they are still maintaining their compliance,” officer Carol Mathes told News 2.

Operation Clean Sweep started Wednesday and ended late Saturday night.

Officers visited 356 homes. Eighty percent of the offenders targeted were found to be in compliance, while 65 others had violations, and four were arrested.

The arrests included violation of the sex offender registry and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The others found in violation will be sanctioned or a warrant for violation of their supervision will be requested.