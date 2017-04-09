TDOC: 3 guards assaulted at Hickman County prison

ONLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction says two officers were assaulted at a Hickman County prison Sunday afternoon.

The incident involved 15 to 20 inmates at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tennessee.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirms that two officers were transported and one prisoner is en route.

TDOC told News 2 the “appropriate security procedures have been taken and our emergency operations team has responded.”

It was not immediately clear what led to the ordeal.

