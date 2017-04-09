Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, April 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s another beautiful Sunday and the Nashville Zoo might be the place to be for your family looking for something to do today

Because the spider monkey exhibit is finally open!

Their names are Sandy and Poppy and they are hanging out ready to meet you!

The zoo is open all day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and if you’re a member, you know it’s free to get in. If not, it’s $16 for adults and $11 for kids.

Slow it down in Franklin at the Sunday market at the Factory at Franklin. You can spend the day shopping, eating and relaxing. You being there supports Go, Be, Love International and organization supporting missionaries worldwide.

That’s it for today’s best bets, have a great Sunday!