Missouri Valley Conference may have interest in Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Missouri Valley Officials are meeting in St. Louis following the departure of Wichita State.

MVC sources indicate the league has interest in adding Belmont, however Belmont rejected an invitation just a few years ago.

The Bruins would help save the Valley’s basketball profile; however, travel costs and scholarship requirements would be considerably higher for the Bruins in the MVC as opposed to their current home the Ohio Valley Conference.

When asked about any interest in jumping to the Missouri Valley Belmont officials responded by saying “Belmont is proud to be in the OVC.”