NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was stabbed in the neck Saturday night in North Nashville.

It happened in the 1600 block of Cockrill Street around 7:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The victim could only provide limited information on details regarding the stabbing, according to police.

No additional information was released.