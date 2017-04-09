Man charged with burglarizing hotel rooms near Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a 29-year-old man for rummaging through a hotel room and trying to burglarize other rooms at a hotel near Opryland.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brandon Baker and another person allegedly walked into the Holiday Inn Express on McGavock Pike and began trying to open hotel room doors on the third floor.

Police say Baker found an unlocked door and went inside where he stole a purse, wallet and cash. The affidavit states the two were seen on hotel camera’s trying to get into rooms.

After that, police say Baker and the other suspect used one of the stolen credit cards at a restaurant in Antioch. The next day, officers arrested Baker and found several stolen items on him.

Baker was booked into the Metro jail and was charged with aggravated burglary, credit card fraud and theft. His bond was set at $40,500.