FBI arrests Ohio pastor, another man on child sex charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The FBI has arrested an Ohio church’s pastor and another man on charges of sex trafficking of children.

Federal documents allege recruiting, enticing and transporting people the men knew were under 18 to engage in sex acts for pay. An agent’s criminal complaint says the alleged activity started three years ago with a girl who was then 14.

A U.S. magistrate judge Friday ordered 46-year-old Cordell Jenkins and 37-year-old Anthony Haynes held without bond until an April 13 hearing. The Toledo Blade reports. Jenkins, pastor of Toledo’s Abundant Life Ministries, shook his head “no” as charges were read and indicated he will hire an attorney. Haynes told the magistrate he needed a court-appointed attorney until he “made some phone calls.”

The FBI says the case doesn’t involve the church.

The FBI released the following statement:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio, announce the arrest of Cordell Jenkins, age 46, and Anthony Haynes, age 37, pursuant to a federal complaint and arrest warrant for sex trafficking of children. Agents placed Jenkins and Haynes into custody early this morning at their residences in Toledo without incident. Additional law enforcement activity occurred today in regards to this ongoing investigation. Jenkins and Haynes are accused of knowingly recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining a person(s) that the defendants knew was less than eighteen years old to engage in commercial sex acts. In addition to the above, Haynes is also being charged with Obstruction of Justice and Jenkins is being charged with sexual exploitation of children. Both men will have their initial appearance in U.S. District Court later today. A complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. This investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Northwest Ohio Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Task Force is comprised of members of the FBI, Toledo Police Department, Perrysburg Township Police Department, Lima Police Department, Oregon Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.