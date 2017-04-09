Couple arrested after meth, marijuana found in car near elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested Saturday with more than 15 ounces of methamphetamine, 20 ounces of marijuana and $2,000 in cash.

Police said 45-year- old Michael Stillwell and Jacquelyn Calaway, 44, were parked in a car at a closed car wash on Dickerson Pike across the street from Bellshire Elementary School.

When officers searched the vehicle, they reportedly found 550 grams of meth, 675 grams of marijuana and prescription drugs in the trunk.

Inside the car, officers found drug paraphernalia and meth residue on the seat, according to an affidavit.

Stillwell is charged with having drugs near in a school in a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Metro jail on $100,000 bond.

Calaway was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and casual exchange.

The two are due in court on April 11.