2 injured in shooting outside Hopkinsville nightclub

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Two people were shot outside of a nightclub in southern Kentucky early Sunday morning.

According to a statement from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at P.J.’s Nightclub on Greenville Rd in the northwest part of Hopkinsville.

When deputies arrived, they found two men had been shot. One man had gunshot wounds to his legs, the other had been shot in the chest. Both victims were found near a convenience store next to the nightclub. The two men were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies believe an altercation started inside the nightclub which led to the shooting in the parking area nearby.

Investigators are talking with witnesses but no suspects have been arrested. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.