TBI offers reward for info in 30-year-old West Tennessee murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information regarding a 1986 homicide in West Tennessee.

John Rann, 24, went missing on Nov. 26, 1986 and authorities soon discovered his abandoned vehicle on Ray Bluff Road.

Rann was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Black Springs Road on Dec. 5, 1986.

The TBI and Tipton County Sheriff’s Office has pursued all possible leads but none have let to the person responsible for the crime.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.