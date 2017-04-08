Rescue group continues to help those in need, despite losing home base

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local organization dedicated to rescuing people in need in Middle Tennessee needs a new home base.

Members of the Smyrna C.B. Fire Rescue and EMS Unit Inc. say they had to move out of their building by midnight Saturday.

“We put our hearts into this place since 1963 really, when they first formed,” Chief Terry Smith told News 2.

Volunteers spent Saturday packing up and moving out of the building, just off the square in Smyrna, where they have been for decades.The chief says the property their building sits on was bought by a church.

“We are having to vacate our premises here. We have been here since 1974,” he explained.

The group of volunteers have served the state on numerous water and regular search and rescue missions.

Smith says everything the rescue group uses to help with drownings, provide first aid, and respond to car accidents was donated to the organization.

“We have two horses and an ATV. If we have to go into the woods in the mountains on trails. If we have to do any water diving we have a boat. Everything was donated, so we are going out the door with just what I can put on my trailers and everything else is going to the church.”

He says he has stored most of the rescue equipment at his home in Christiana and the rest in storage units.

Now he wants to assure the community that while they may not have a building, the nonprofit is still there to help save lives across the state.

“We are still here. We haven’t gone anywhere. We are still available for whatever you need us for.”

For more information about the organization, click here.