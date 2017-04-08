Predators fall to Jets 2-1

CANADA (WKRN) – In their final dress rehearsal before the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Nashville Predators lost 2-1 to the Winnipeg Jets, pitting Nashville against the Chicago Blackhawks in Round 1 of the playoffs.

The Predators and Jets were scoreless through the first period until Ryan Ellis scored unassisted midway through the second period.

In the third, Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor evened things up off an assist from Adam Lowry with 9:13 left in the game.

The predators were close to earning one point but with 44.6 seconds left on the clock, Winnipeg scored a shorthanded goal for their seventh straight victory.

The Predators will play the Hawks in the first round, but the schedule has not been released.

The last two times the Blackhawks played Nashville in the first round, they won the Stanley Cup.