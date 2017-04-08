Police: Man killed near downtown Nashville found to be stabbed, not shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man thought previously to have died from a gunshot wound near downtown Nashville Tuesday night was found to have been stabbed instead.

It happened in the Sudekum public housing development located in the 100 block of University Court just after 11:30 p.m.

Metro police initially reported 23-year-old Dallas Cato shot his 30-year-old girlfriend in both legs before he was found wounded minutes later after crashing his car when leaving the scene.

An autopsy found Cato was actually stabbed in his chest and Metro police reported his wound resembled that of a gunshot.

Cato was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

His girlfriend remains in stable condition at Vanderbilt and she reportedly told investigators she stabbed Cato in self-defense. The investigation is ongoing.