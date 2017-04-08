Metro police look for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian struck, killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Antioch Saturday.

It happened at 7:45 a.m. as 55-year-old Ayda Abdelsayed was crossing Hamilton Church Road toward St. Pishoy Coptic Orthodox Church.

According to police, she was not using a crosswalk when a small, black car with a Tennessee license plate hit her.

The car stopped for a moment but then drove off.

Abdelsayed, who lived on Cedar Cliff Road, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600, Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.