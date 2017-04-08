Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, April 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can’t beat today’s beautiful weather, so I have three things for you to get you outside.

First up in Lebanon, Connect Church is getting their Easter celebrations started early with a helicopter egg drop, which includes 20,000 eggs falling from the sky, a bouncy house, petting zoo and more.

It starts at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 12:30 p.m. and it’s free!

Now on to downtown Nashville!

First at Cumberland Park is the Ragin Cajun Crawfish Boil.

A $55 ticket will get you access to more than 4,000 pounds of fresh crawfish and a portion of the proceeds goes toward Greenways for Nashville. That’s from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Then at Public Square Park is the Cherry Blossom Festival. It’s a celebration of the Japanese culture where the cherry trees are in full bloom and a lot of fun things for kids, including a bouncy house and sumo suit wrestling!