News 2’s Cory Curtis wins Associated Press Award for Best TV Sportscaster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s Cory Curtis received a big honor Saturday night. He was named Best TV Sportscaster by the Associated Press.

This is the fourth time in six years Cory has received this award.

“I always dreamed of achieving big things and I can’t thank News 2 enough for believing in me and allowing me to achieve them,” Cory said in a statement. “I also could not do it without the support of my wife Rachel and daughter Eva, who put up with odd hours. It’s always a big honor and I hope I can continue to live up to that standard.”

WKRN-TV News 2 Director Elbert Tucker says this award shows how much Cory’s hard work has paid off.

“This achievement is a reflection of Cory’s commitment to covering the local sports scene in Middle Tennessee. It is not surprising that his media peers have once again recognized his talent and dedication.”

Cory first came to News 2 in 2003 and has earned five Regional Emmy awards.