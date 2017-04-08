Nashville Bike Week posts update about event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Bike Week, an event that has ran into several road blocks recently, posted an update on social media Saturday.

The Facebook post read:

“Just launched the new site and will be wrapping it up over the next few weeks. There will be new updates almost daily. We are launching the Nashville Bike Week Insider and when you visit the site, you will see we have more good surprises coming your way in the next few weeks!”

The 10-day bike rally is scheduled for Sept. 14 – 24. The organizer, Mike Axle, whose legal name is Michael Leffingwellhad, had to change the location.

RELATED: Nashville Bike Week gives away tickets without venue

He has yet to announce a new one, which caused some ticket holders to worry that it could be a scam.

Axle says he changed venues because the first one didn’t have cell phone service.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch cut ties with the organization in February, citing that the event organizers had not met financial commitments.

However, the organizers provided a voicemail message from the State of Tennessee Health Department denying a mass gathering permit for the location.

The mass gathering permit is required for the event because of the number of people expected.